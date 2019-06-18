Ashton man wanted by police after allegedly breaching restraining order

Have your say

A 28-year-old Preston man is wanted on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Patrick Clifford, 28, from Ashton-on-Ribble, is wanted by Lancashire Police after he allegedly breached a restraining order.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of small build, clean shaven, with short, light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said Clifford has links to Preston city centre, as well as the Lea and Savick areas.

PC Paul Moseley, of Preston Police, said: "We would like to trace Clifford and are asking anybody who knows where is, or has information that could help us locate him, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should email the investigating officer on 2314@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call either 101 or 01772 209729.