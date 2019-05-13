Arson suspects caught on CCTV after five bins are torched behind shop in Preston

Have your say

An arson investigation is underway after five bins were set on fire behind a shop in Preston.

Fire crews from Preston were called to the Spar shop in Plungington Road shortly before midnight on Sunday, May 12.

On arrival, firefighters found large commercial waste bins ablaze in the car park at the rear of the shop.

Five bins had been deliberately set alight sending thick black smoke billowing over the rooftops.

Crews had to use two hose reels and breathing apparatus to tackle the fierce blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said the fire is being treated as arson and has been referred to Lancashire Police for investigation.

The fire service said the suspects had been caught on the shop's CCTV and have since been identified.

Police have been approached for comment.

