Arson suspected after burning car is dumped in middle of Preston street

A car has been found on fire in the middle of a street in Preston.



Fire crews were called to Egbert Street, off St Paul's Road, at 2.24am on Wednesday (January 24) after a car was found burning outside a used car dealership.

Staff at Ace Car Sales confirmed that the car does not belong to the business.

Police could not confirm whether it had been reported stolen.

The burning wreck was spotted by a member of the public who contacted emergency services.

Firefighters said the car appeared to have been abandoned in the middle of the road.

No casualties were found.

Two fire engines and crews from Preston attended and used two hosereel jets to battle the blaze.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire appeared had likely been started deliberately and notified the suspected arson to police.

Police have been approached for comment.