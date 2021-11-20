Officers say the suspects were detained on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

During the raid drugs, cash and knives were seized in the house in Milton Terrace.

Police later said the arrests had come about due to intelligence offered by the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers carried out the raid in Milton Terrace, Chorley.

"The warrant was gained through officer and community intelligence," said a police spokesperson.

"I would like to thank the community as without their help this would not have been possible.

"Please continue to make us aware of the issues. If we continue to work together we will make our community a safer place."