Arrests follow crash in Garstang

Vauxhall Corsa which crashed in Garstang after being chased by police
Two suspected burglars were arrested by police after a chase followed this crash in Garstang.

The Vauxhall Corsa hit a lamp post after being was pursued by offers from Lancashire Road, who posted this picture on Twitter.

The incident followed a burglary at a Preston tool hire shop.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted: “Upon crashing, the occupants ran off but after a chase across fields assisted by the police helicopter and the Lancashire police dog unit, they were both arrested.

“Car on false plates and all property recovered.”