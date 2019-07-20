Arrested teenagers released as Kirkham murder investigation continues

Have your say

Four teenagers arrested following the death of a van driver in Kirkham have been released.

Andrew Dean, 46, from Wesham, was found in the road at the junction of Freckleton Street and the A583 Kirkham Bypass with head injuries on Thursday (July 18).

Andrew Dean, 46, from Wesham, was found in the road at the junction of Freckleton Street and the A583 Kirkham Bypass with head injuries on Thursday (July 18). He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four teenagers were arrested on suspicion of his murder.

An 18-year-old man from Ashton-under-Lyne has since been released on bail pending further enquiries

An 18-year-old woman from Ashton-under-Lyne, a 17-year-girl from Stalybridge and a 16-year-old girl, from Audenshaw, have also been released without charge.

Detectives believe Mr Dean had been driving a white Renault Master van westbound on the A583 when he was involved in an altercation with another motorist driving a metallic blue Nissan Micra car.

Both vehicles stopped close to the junction with Freckleton Street and Mr Dean got out of the van to speak to the Nissan driver.

It is believed the Nissan then crashed into Mr Dean, causing fatal injuries.

Det Ch Insp Eric Halford, of West CID, said: "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage of the collision, or anyone with footage which shows either vehicle travelling on the A583 in the moments before the incident."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1068 of July 18, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.