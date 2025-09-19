Arrest warrant issued for Blackburn woman, 61 , who was sat in wrong court awaiting to be sentenced
Angela Boland had been due to appear before Judge Richard Gioserano at Preston Crown Court after pleading guilty to a drugs charge.
When she failed to show at the Law Courts on Ringway he ordered she should be arrested and kept in custody.
But moments later she arrived saying she had been sitting 400 yards away at the old Sessions House in Lancaster Road by mistake waiting for her case to be called, unaware she was in the wrong courthouse.
Judge Gioserano immediately withdrew the arrest warrant and adjourned the sentence hearing, with co-accused Amir Saeed, until late November.
Boland, of Beryl Avenue, Blackburn is charged with conspiracy to supply a Class C drug.
Saeed, 47, of Palmer Road, Blackburn appeared before Judge Gioserano via video link from prison only to be told his co-accused had not turned up.
He has admitted three charges - conspiracy to fraudulently evade prohibition of the importation of a Class C drug, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence outside England and Wales in relation to drug offences and, like Boland, conspiracy to supply a Class C drug.
In Boland’s absence Judge Gioserano granted an adjournment so Saeed could have a pre-sentence report prepared.
When Boland finally appeared in court he resumed the video link with Saeed and told them both their sentencing hearing would now be held on November 24.
Boland was given bail, but Saeed will remain in custody.