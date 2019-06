Have your say

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Great Harwood.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 1pm on Saturday, June 8, to reports a man had entered Coral Bookmakers on Queen Street.

"The man was holding a knife and made demands for money.

"No money was handed over.

"A 39-year-old man from Manchester was arrested last night (June 26) on suspicion of robbery. He is currently in police custody.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."