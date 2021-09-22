At around 1.40am this morning (Wednesday, September 22), a member of the public reported three men snapping a lock at a restaurant under renovation on Cable Street, Lancaster. The trio were seen loading up a nearby van with tools. Pic: Google

The trio of suspected burglars were reported to police by an eagle-eyed member of the public who spotted three men forcing their way into a restaurant in Cable Street at around 1.40am.

The men had allegedly snapped the lock off the restaurant, which is under renovation, before loading up a nearby van with tools.

A short time later, Tac Ops patrols spotted the van on the M6 heading south and launched a pursuit.

The van was eventually stopped 40 miles away on the M61 and the driver and two passengers – one from Halifax and two from Bradford - were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The driver was also found in possession of a machete and was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife/ bladed article, as well as drink and drug driving.

Officers searched the van and recovered thousands of pounds worth of stolen tools.

Lancashire Police say the men remain in custody.

A police spokesman said: "It is thanks to the person that made the call that we were able to get the tools back and make these arrests.

"This story shows just how important it is that you report anything you see that you think is suspicious or doesn’t look or feel quite right.