Armed robber struck at Penwortham shop twice - in less than a week

A brazen robber who returned to a victim’s shop for a second time has been caged.

Jason Winstanley subjected the McColls convenience store in Penwortham to two armed robberies in the space of a week.

The 18-year-old offedender, of Turpin Green Lane, Leyland, is now beginning a 20 month jail sentence imposed by Recorder Simon Parrington, after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery before Preston Crown Court.

The court was told at around 7pm on Tuesday November 28, Winstanley had entered the store in Leyland Road and approached the till, as he threatened a staff member with a knife.

After making demands for cash he managed to flee with around £200.

But just six days later, Lancashire Police were called to the scene again after Winstanley had returned to the shop at around 7.40pm on Monday, December 4.

This time he demanded cash again, before jumping over the counter and using a hammer to smash open the till.

He then stole a large quantity of cash and cigarettes worth a total of £500.

Descriptions of Winstanley wearing a black beanie hat, green coat with the hood up, black scarf across his face, grey jogging bottoms and dark trainers were circulated to the public as detectives investigated the terrifying incidents.

At the time, shop worker Charlie Tunstall, 21, told the Post: “It’s not a nice thing to go through but everyone here has been fantastic.

“I have had people working with me all day.

“The man came into the shop and threatened me with a knife and demanded cash from the till.”

The same store was also robbed on October 6, though it is not linked to these offences.

On that occasion it is alleged a shop assistant was threatened with two knives and £300 was stolen.

*Andrew Christopher Tomlinson, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested in London and later charged with six counts of robbery - including the October robbery at McColl’s - alongside co-accused Nathan Nicholas, 23, of no fixed abode, who faces one count of robbery.