Armed gang raid Lancashire farmhouse, steal shotguns and shoot 65-year-old farmer

​Detectives are investigating after a man was shot during an armed robbery at a farm in a quiet West Lancashire village.



Police were called at around 9.40pm yesterday (Sunday, July 28) after reports that a farmer had been shot during an armed robbery at a farm in Back Lane, Aughton, near Ormskirk.

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was shot and firearms stolen during an armed robbery in Aughton, near Ormskirk

Officers, including armed police, were mobilised and a 65-year-old man was found at the farm suffering from a number of gun shot wounds.

The man was taken to hospital for urgent treatment and is due to undergo surgery for wounds to his ankle and knee.

Detectives said a number of firearms and ammunition belonging to the farmer had been stolen during the armed robbery.

What happened?

At 9.40pm, a number of men wearing balaclavas or face coverings, and wielding firearms, raided a farm in the sleepy, tree-lined village of Aughton - three miles from Ormskirk.

A 65-year-old man was shot multiple times in his lower legs, suffering severe wounds to one knee and an ankle.

READ MORE: Teenage terrorist from Lancashire who plotted to murder Australian police officers has been granted lifelong anonymity

The gang raided the property and stole four shotguns, jewellery, watches and cash from inside the farmhouse.

The gang managed to escape from the scene before police arrived.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are on-going to find the men involved.

Det Insp Jason Richardson, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries following an armed robbery at a farm in Aughton.

"The victim has understandably been left very shaken by his ordeal and is awaiting surgery at hospital.

"Incidents of this nature are rare and I would like to reassure the public we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation. We are determined to find the men responsible and the firearms they took. Patrols have also been stepped up in the area.

READ MORE: Chorley man, 29, suffers serious head injuries after being struck by car whilst standing in the road

"If you know anything about this robbery, I would urge you to get in contact with us at your earliest opportunity. If you saw or heard anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of robbery, please come forward."

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the men involved is asked to call Lancashire Police immediately on 999 quoting incident reference 1553 of July 28.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.