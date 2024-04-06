Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Saturday, March 30th, at round 12-55am on Wellgate, Clitheroe. The victim was knocked unconscious and received head injuries, and it is believed the two males pictured may hold information that could assist officers with inquiries.Anyone who can help is asked to contact PC 4546 Burton at [email protected] or alternatively call independant charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111 quoting incident number LC-20240330-0047.