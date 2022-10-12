Appeal to find wanted Lancaster man
Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a man wanted in Lancaster who has links to Morecambe.
Aron Hendren, 32, of Cleveleys Avenue, Lancaster, is wanted for a house burglary committed in the city in August and failing to appear at court.
He is 5ft 6 with cropped dark brown hair and a full beard.
Hendren also has links to Blackpool.
Any sightings of Hendren, please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1472 of August 30, 2022.