Appeal to find 'unknown' Blackburn woman due to welfare concerns

An appeal has been launched to find out who the identity of the woman is due to concerns for her welfare.

Police have issued an image of an unknown woman they are trying to trace.

Officers are concerned for the woman’s welfare and are asking for the public’s help to find out who she is so they can make contact with her.

Police also need to speak to the woman in connection with an on-going investigation, but have stated "she is not being investigated and does not need to provide or assist with evidence."

The woman is not suspected of any offences.

Police say no further details can be released at this stage for "operational reasons."

The CCTV imagewas captured at The Mall shopping centre in Blackburn at about midday on December12, 2019. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

DC Natasha Bennett, of East police, said: “We are urgently asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman in the attached photographs.

"She is not being investigated and does not need to provide or assist with evidence. However, there are a number of factors requiring the need to identify her.

"If anyone knows who she is or where she may be I would ask them to contact police as soon as they can.

"I would also appeal to the woman herself to get in touch with us if she sees this appeal.”

Officers are concerned for the womans welfare and are asking for the publics help to find out who. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The CCTV image was captured at The Mall shopping centre in Blackburn at about midday on December 12, 2019.

Anyone with information is being asked to email 5016@lancashire.pnn.police.uk