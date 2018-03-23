APPEAL: Theft from Assembly Rooms market

Two vintage items were stolen from an indoor market in Lancaster, say police.

Police received reports of the thefts on Thursday, March 22 at the Assembly Rooms Indoor Market on King Street.

The Elizabeth Arden Vintage gold coloured compact lipstick mirror is very similar to the one shown in this picture.

The first item is described as a vintage pendant which is patterned with an oval shape and a red stone in the middle. This is attached to a roll gold chain stamped at the top with '9 carat RG' .

The second item is described as a Elizabeth Arden Vintage gold coloured compact lipstick mirror.

This is very similar to the pictures shown.

Police are now searching for two people in connection with the incident. The first is described as female around 30-35 years old with a southern European skin tone and red hair. She was wearing a dark coloured head scarf.

The second is described as male around 14 years-old with dark curly short hair. Police believe both are Bulgarian.

If anyone has any information please call 101 and quote crime number WB1803051