APPEAL: Five Vietnamese teens missing from Preston

Five Vietnamese teenagers have gone missing from and address in Badgers Croft in the Ribbleton area of Preston, say police.

The five, who police say have identified themselves as children, were initially located during a police operation on Sunday, October 15. They have not been sighted since.

Police are now growing increasingly concerned for their welfare. The teens have been named as :-

Tien Quang Vu, 15

Quang Dai Tran, 16

Am Van Le, 18

Dinh Nguyen, 16

Binh Bao Le, 14

DI Julie Cross, of Preston Police, said: “We’re growing concerned for the safety of these males, who we believe may have entered the country illegally. We’re working closely with our partners the National Crime Agency and Immigration to try and locate them, but would urge anyone who has seen them, or knows of their whereabouts to get in touch immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 534 of 15th October.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.