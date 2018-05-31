APPEAL: Cars stolen from Preston garage

An appeal has been launched after two high value cars were stolen from a garage in Preston.

Thieves targeted Brooklands Motor Company on Blackpool Road overnight between Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31, say police.

A2010 (60) grey Saab 9-5 vector with a registration number of SG60 EEF was stolen

Jason Turner, Director of the family business was horrified to find out about the break-in and is appealing for anyone who sees the cars, which are worth an estimated £15,000, to get in touch with police.

The 46-year-old said: "The thieves forced open the shutters and then the door to the office.

"They ripped the safe out and got hold of spare sets of keys which they used to steal the vehicles.

"They completely ransacked the office - emptying drawers and cupboards - they completely destroyed it.

"I was told about what happened by police very early this morning. I think we were definitely targeted.

"It's just soul destroying. It's caused utter chaos. I've been dealing with scene of crime officers and insurance people all day and now I have to replace the doors and shutters.

"I've been here for around 20 years and we've never had anything stolen before."

The business owner is now asking for members of the public to keep an eye out for the two cars that were taken.

The cars are a 2007 red Audi TT convertible with a registration number of VU07 GPV and a 2010 (60) grey Saab 9-5 vector with a registration number of SG60 EEF.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown offender has forced their way into the premises and stolen keys to take the cars.

"The cars are still missing and we are continuing with our investigation."

Anyone who sees these cars or has any information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0191 of May 31.