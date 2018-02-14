APPEAL: Car set on fire outside Lancashire family home

An appeal has been launched after a car was set alight outside a home in Lancashire, say police.

Officers say the blaze happened in the early hours of Friday, February 2 when a man has approached a Peugeot 107 car parked on the drive of a house on Blackthorn Close in Blackburn, doused it in an accelerant and set it alight.

Police are appealing for information following the fire

The man is then said to have also covered a second car, an Audi A3, in accelerant but did not manage to set it on fire.

According to police he made off on foot in the direction of Oak Street where it is thought he then travelled on a bicycle towards Whalley Range.

DI Mark Gillibrand from Blackburn Police said: “We believe that the cars were targeted and there isn’t thought to be a wider threat to the public. That said, this could have caused a lot more damage than just the destruction of the Peugeot car.

“I am asking anyone who may recognise the man in the pictures or indeed anyone who may know anything that could assist our investigation to come forward and speak to us.”

The offender is described as possibly white, wearing a dark balaclava, dark hooded top/jacket, jogging bottoms or similar, with trainers.

Anyone with information can call 01254 353866 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting crime reference ED1802155. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.