Appeal after thousands of pounds worth of tractors stolen in Barnacre

An appeal has been launched after two John Deere tractors, worth thousands of pounds, were stolen from a family farm in Barnacre.

According to reports, the incident happened at the Stirzaker House Farm in the early hours of Thursday, March 22.

Police were contacted after thieves broke in through gates where the tractors were kept locked in a silage camp.

The owners are now appealing for help in tracing the tractors.

Farm owner John Barton, 51, said: "It just hasn't sunk in yet. It's been very hard to take in.

"The thieves obviously knew what they were coming for -they broke in and were ready and equipped.

"I've lived at this farm for ten years and we've never had anything like this happen before.

"It's usually a very nice place to live."

The family are now asking for anyone who has seen anything suspicious or who may have captured the thieves on camera to get in touch.

The tractors are described as a a 6920 (PN05 OJZ) and a 6430 (HY08 FGK).

The 6920 had a lot of stickers put on all round the cab, a single chrome air horn on left hand side of roof, no mudguards on front, and 2 brand new Ecco vision alert beacons.

The 6430 has a front John Deere loader, has a missing left hand door, no front mudguards and no mirrors.