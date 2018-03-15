Appeal after schoolgirl sexually assaulted in Lancashire

A schoolgirl was sexually assaulted as she walked along a footpath in Lancashire, say police.

Police say the girl walking on the footpath near Broadfield, Oswaldtwistle at around 8.10am on Wednesday March 14 when she was approached from behind by a man who touched her "inappropriately".

The girl screamed and the man ran away back down the path.

The man is described as white, in his 20s wearing a shiny black puffa jacket with the hood up.

PC Paddy Bowditch, of Lancashire Constabulary’s East Division, said: “This happened in broad daylight and has left the girl very shaken.”

Anyone with information is asked to email 3576@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 101 quoting log 0322 of March 14th.