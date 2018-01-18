Appeal after man attacked with hammer in Lancashire

A man was attacked with a hammer during a "violent" assault in Lancashire, say police.

The man was walking to work along Lynthorpe Road between 5.20am and 5.40am on Wednesday, January 17 when he was approached from behind by two men.

Police say the men punched the victim, knocking him to the ground, before hitting him with a hammer and assaulting him.

The attackers then searched the 32-year-old man’s pockets before making off empty-handed.

The victim was later taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Both offenders are described as being of slim build, dressed in dark-coloured clothing with their hoods up and faces covered.

Det Con Sian Hindle, of Blackburn CID, said: “This was a violent and nasty assault which has left the victim with a number of injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“If you saw or heard anything unusual in the area around the time of the offence, contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01254) 353871 quoting crime reference ED1801015.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.