A designer purse was stolen during a burglary at a house in Lancaster.

The burglary happened at a property on Portland Street between 6pm and 10pm on December 7.

If you are offered this Gucci purse for sale then please contact police on either 01524 596986 or e-mail Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

If you saw anything suspicious in the Portland Street area that evening please get in touch on 101.