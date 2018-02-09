Appeal after attempted break-in at Preston car dealership

The owner of a car dealership in Preston is offering a reward for information after thieves attempted to raid his business.

Police say Brooklands Motor Company on Blackpool Road was targeted overnight between 5.30pm on February 7 and 9.30am on February 8.

Criminals attempted to break-in by throwing bricks at toughened glass but are thought to have been interrupted and abandoned the site possibly following a disturbance.

Jason Turner, 46, who has run his business at the site for over 20 years said he had not experienced anything like this before.

He said: "We closed up on Wednesday evening as normal and came back in the morning to find that somebody had attempted to break-in through the reinforced plate glass window.

"They had a really good go at getting in.

"They've caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and disruption to my business.

"We have over the last few weeks noticed different groups of unsavoury people hanging around the area.

"With the break in at Hallmark a few weeks ago it seems that motoring traders are being targeted at the moment.

"It seems that whoever did this might have been disturbed in some way as they stopped halfway through.

"Please if you saw anything that you think might be related to this let us know, there is a cash reward for any information leading to arrest."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1802398