Appeal after £10k watch stolen in Preston

A watch worth more than £10,000 was stolen from a Preston jewellers, say police.

Police were called after the theft of a Rolex ladies DateJust watch from a jewellers on Fishergate on January 23.

Police were called after the theft of aRolex ladies DateJust watch from a jewellers on Fishergate

The watch is described as a DateJust - model 178273 - 31mm with jubilee bracelet and mother of pearl face. It has a serial number of X0J88474.

Police have now launched a CCTV appeal and are asking for help in identifying a man who may be able to help them with their enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak with the man pictured to assist with enquiries following the theft of a £10,000 Rolex watch from a Preston Jewellers.

"If you are able to help identify him please get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email 249@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number SA1801455.