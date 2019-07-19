Anti-social behaviour crackdown on 'youths' continues in the Broadgate area of Preston

Lancashire Police are continuing with efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour in Preston.

The force has imposed another Section 34 order from 6pm on Friday (July 19) to 6pm on Sunday (July 21).

The area in yellow is where the Section 34 order will be enforced

It gives officers the power to ask people to leave an area spanning from The Continental pub to the Liverpool Road bridge over the River Ribble to Penwortham.

It expands up to The Football League headquarters in Fishergate Hill and down West Cliff towards Preston railway station.

A police spokesman said the order has been authorised "following the poor behaviour of youths".

"The order will be reviewed during the weekend and further dispersal orders if necessary will be implemented beyond Sunday evening," they added.

It follows a Section 34 order for the same area from 6pm on Wednesday (July 19) to 6pm on Friday (July 19), meaning there will have been five straight days of enforcement action from the police.

What is a Section 34 dispersal order?

- Using Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, officers have highlighted a large part of Preston where they will focus resources.

- The dispersal order allows officers to remove anyone from the highlighted area in order to prevent the harassment of residents or further crime and disorder.