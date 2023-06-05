Two Albanians have been found with £10,000 cash in their car after being stopped by police in Preston.

On May 31, officers pulled over a VW Passat turning from Garstang Road into St Vincent’s Road, Fulwood.

They smelled cannabis in the car and asked the driver, Denis Dulla, to step outside. Passenger Orges Mjeshtri was asked to sit in the rear seat.

When the vehicle was searched, cash believed to be in the region of 10,000 in was found in a box under the passenger seat.

The junction of Garstang Road and St Vincent's Road, Fulwood

Both men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and their phones were seized.

Both have signed a document saying they have no future interest in the cash.

Preston Magistrates Court heard that Mr Mjeshtri is an illegal immigrant and the Home Office is now looking into his potential deportation.

Mr Dulla is seeking asylum. Both are on bail.