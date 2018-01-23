Ambulance called as sex order flouter collapses moments after being jailed

A man who has repeatedly flouted a sexual offences prevention order collapsed in a court custody cell - seconds after being given a jail sentence.

Brian Morris Campbell, 59, of Wood Green, Leyland, suffered a fit at Preston Crown Court after being jailed for 18 months by Recorder Mark Ainsworth.

He was given the order by Blackburn Magistrates’ Court in July 2008 after police made an application to the court on the strength of evidence about his concerning behaviour, including some of his previous convictions and various allegations.

Unusually he was not convicted of a sexual offence at that time.

Since then, Campbell has breached the order repeatedly.

Prosecuting, David Clarke said police attended his home on a routine visit and while inspecting his phone they could see inappropriate contact with a girl under 16.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching the order over a period between July 2016 and July 2017.