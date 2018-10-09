“All I said to her was she was very inconsiderate parking there” - Preston motorist's disbelief after shock police visit over disabled parking bay

Disabled motorist Peter Simpson got a shock visit from the law after telling off a woman for parking in a blue badge bay.

Now the retired driver, who once chauffeured Lancashire’s Chief Constable around, has hit out at what he described as “a complete and utter waste of police time.”

“All I said to her was she was very inconsiderate parking there,” he revealed.

“Two hours later I got the shock of my life when two bobbies turned up at my front door saying there had been a complaint.

“With police being so stretched because of cutbacks, it doesn’t make any sense for a senior officer to send two PCs round to give me a ticking off.”

The incident came just days after police themselves complained they wasted valuable time sorting out a row between two South Ribble councillors after one used the F-word in a committee meeting.

Peter, who lives in Windermere Road, Fulwood, was parked in a disabled space outside Tesco Express store next to the Anderton Arms off Longsands Lane.

“A woman in a car parked next to me and I asked her if she realised it was a disabled space. She wasn’t displaying a blue badge. When she said ‘yes’ I said to her ‘you’re being a bit inconsiderate.’ Next news I’ve got two officers on my front doorstep telling me off and not to do it again. They looked a bit embarrassed to say the least.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police could not trace a record of the visit on the incident log.

