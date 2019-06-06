After a Preston taxi firm was fined, here's what the law say about guide dogs

A Preston taxi firm has been fined for refusing to take a passenger's guide dog - here's what the law says.

The Equality Act (2010) protects the rights of people with disabilities, and spells out businesses' obligations to them.

The EA states that people living with disabilities have the same right to services as everyone else.

That means that, legally, they have to be granted access to shops, banks, hotels, libraries, pubs, taxis, and restaurants.

Under Part 12 of the EA, it is made clear that is is illegal for taxis or minicabs to refuse service to people with assistance dogs.

However, if drivers are able to provide proof of a medical condition, such as a doctor's note, which prevents them from going near dogs, exemptions are available.

Businesses also have to make "reasonable adjustments" to allow guide dog and assistance dog owners to access their premises.

This includes making physical changes to features of the building which make it difficult for disabled people to use their service.

The law explicitly states that businesses must allow guide dogs and assistance dogs into all public places with their owners.