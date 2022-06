Steven Gaskell, who is 35 and from Lewis Close in Adlington was first charged on May 14 with harassment.

Last week he was arrested again and has since been charged with harassment, this time in relation to a different victim.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on June 17 and was remanded to prison.

Steven Gaskell, 35, from Adlington, has been charged with stalking two different victims