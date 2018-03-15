Accused motorist denies dangerous driving after evading police in Preston

A motorist allegedly drove at two officers before fleeing the scene, a court has heard.

Around 12 hours after the incident a man walked into the police station and identified himself as defendant Sydney Ashworth - but it was someone else.

Ashworth, 39, of Halstead Road, Ribbleton, Preston, now denies dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident.

The court heard on December 27, just before midnight, police were called to Linton Street as a resident saw a man acting suspiciously.

The resident pointed out a man, but he ran off onto Rundle Road and got into an Audi TT, parked with its engine running.

Prosecuting, Rachel Cooper said: “Officers tried to open the driver’s door and shouted at the male to get put of the vehicle. Instead he reversed the car whilst one of the officers was holding on. The car continued to reverse and hit a parked vehicle.

“The second officer moved towards the vehicle, but the driver drove forward towards the second officer, who had to jump out of the way.

“The car was then driven away at speed.”

It was found abandoned at 2.40am.

A man purporting to be Ashworth walked into the police station with the car key, claiming he had been driving and hadn’t realised the men were police.

He has since admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice.

In interview, Ashworth said he parked in Ribbleton and had “gone walking in the woods all night”. He claimed when he returned the car had gone.

(proceeding)