Abhorrent Fylde coast undertaker found with ‘extreme’ pornographic pictures of corpses jailed

Nigel Robinson-Wright, 42, was apprehended in November last year following the arrest of a paedophile in London in September 2021.

The two men had been communicating with each other via encrypted chat apps, leading police to search Robinson-Wright's home in Chain Lane, Staining.

Lancashire Police seized his electronic devices and subsequently found he had been sharing extreme pornographic images taken at a funeral home in Blackpool where he worked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Robinson-Wright has been sentenced for sharing indecent images of children, extreme pornographic images and images taken at a funeral home in Blackpool.

He had also been organising the commission of sexual offences against a young child, dogs and dead bodies via social media apps.

Robinson-Wright was sentenced to 17 years in prison with an eight year extended licence period at Preston Crown Court on Friday (May 6).

Sophie Rozdolskyj, for the Crime Prosecution Service, said: “This is truly a shocking case. Nigel Robinson-Wright’s conversation with others described, depicted and encouraged the most depraved of sexual acts.

“In a gross breach of trust, as an undertaker he betrayed all those who had entrusted him with taking care of the loved ones they had lost. I cannot begin to imagine the effect this has had upon them.

“The CPS will always seek to bring to justice those who fuel any form of sexual exploitation.”

His charges were:

- Arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence

- Making indecent photographs of children x3

- Distributing an indecent photograph of a child x6

- Distributing an indecent photograph of children x2

- Possession of prohibited images of children

- Possessing extreme pornographic images

- Intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence

- Encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence believing it would be committed