Abduction rumours in Preston were fake news say police

Police have denied rumours that two girls were abducted by a group of men in Preston at the weekend.

Officers reacted to social media reports by refuting the claims this afternoon and assuring the public that no such crime had taken place across the whole of Lancashire.

A spokesman for Preston Police tweeted: "We're aware of rumours circulating that two girls were abducted by a group of men in Preston over the weekend.

"We can confirm we've had no reports of any such incident in Lancashire. and, as far as we're concerned, these rumours are false.

"Please follow us for trusted local news."