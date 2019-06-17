A stolen car chase that led Police through Preston and Chorley ends after dog hunts down driver who hid in gardens

Have your say

A Police dog have hunted down a driver of a stolen car who hid in gardens after a chase through Chorley and Preston.

In a tweet on Friday, June 14, Lancashire Police Dog Unit told the public that they had successfully managed to arrest the suspect.

The car was abandoned after police deployed a stinger device.

It was later announced that two knives were also seized during the incident.

The dog unit tweeted that they, and a tactical operations team were "assisted by control room operators" while they "pursued a stolen vehicle in Preston."

Police deployed a stinger device to puncture the stolen car's tyres and bring the chase to an end.

PD Rico joined Lancashire Constabulary earlier this month.

"After being stung," the Unit tweeted, "the driver fled into gardens."

Officers then turned to the help of their canine unit, using Rico, a police dog, to hunt down the suspect.

In the tweet, police say that Rico found "the driver hiding in bushes."

This is one of the first operations Rico has been used for, after the dog joined Lancashire Police at the start of June.

Lancs Police Dog Unit ended their Tweet: "#DontRunFromRico."

On Sunday, June 16, Preston Police tweeted about the same incident, announcing that "Two knives seized from this stolen vehicle after a pursuit through Preston and Chorley."

The driver of the stolen car was taken into custody.