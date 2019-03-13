A further 43 people stopped and searched by police in Preston following schoolboy stabbing

Have your say

Dozens of more people have been stopped by police following the stabbing of a teenager.

Lancashire Police enforced Section 60 powers again last night as part of the on-going response to the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy on Sunday evening in Samuel Street, off New Hall Lane, Preston.

The stop and search was in place in the highlighted yellow area

The powers were in place in the Fishwick and St Matthews areas between 6pm last night and 6am this morning.

During those times, officers stopped and searched 43 people, as well as there vehicles.

No one was arrested.

A Section 60 gives police the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where we believe violence could take place.

It was also in place from 6pm on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, where officers searched 55 individuals and 15 vehicles.

One man, aged 26, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Another, aged 34, was held on suspicion of possessing a class A controlled drug.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank the community for their on-going support and compliance whilst we have been in the area carrying out the searches.

"Please be assured that that this is not about targeting innocent people, it’s us making sure we’re doing all we can to keep you safe."