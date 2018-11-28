A distraction thief is targeting small businesses in Penwortham

A thief who uses distraction tactics to steal people's valuables has been targeting small businesses in Penwortham.
Police released an image of the suspect, who allegedly stole a mobile phone from a hair salon in Leyland Road last week.
The thief entered Two's Company Hair Salon in Leyland Road on Thursday November 22 at 6.15pm.
According to police, the man approached the owner and a customer and engaged them in small talk.
The conversation was a distraction tactic, which he used to allegedly steal a One+ mobile phone from the counter in front of them.
The suspect is described as aged between 25 to 30 years old, Middle Eastern with a slim build.
If you have any information, you can email 2603@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference LC-20181122-1086.