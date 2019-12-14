A Blackpool burglar's crime spree is thwarted due to a McDonalds breakfast

A burglar who targeted Blackpool pubs and bars during a two-week spree was finally caught after trying to get a McDonalds breakfast following him breaking into a Yates.

Daniel Crae, 40, carried out eight burglaries across the resort between August 7 and August 19.

Crae with a hammer after targeting Yates' in South Shore. CREDIT: Blackpool Police

These incidents reported to the police included Temple Bar on Clifton Street, The Layton Rakes, Viva Bar and Grill on Church Street, Pop World on the Strand, The Velvet Coaster on the Promenade, The Manchester on The Promenade and also Yates on The Promenade (Blackpool South). The crimes were predominantly in the early hours of the morning.

Crae, whose address in not known, targeted the fruit machines to steal cash and used a hammer to smash his way into the businesses.



However, his spree came to an end on the morning of Saturday, August 17 when shortly before 8am he broke into Yates on the Promenade targeting the gaming machine.

A Blackpool Police spokesman added: "He then went to McDonalds a few doors down for some breakfast with his pockets jingling and bulging. Unbeknown to him the manager from Yates` was also in McDonalds and had on him his Yates` key strap. This spooked the offender who quickly left without his breakfast.



"The manager then went to Yates` to discover the burglary and told police of his suspicions whilst he was in McDonalds. This led to some great CCTV from McDonalds and Mr Crae was quickly identified having only recently been released from prison for similar offences."

"Team 4 Blackpool response initially dealt with the offences but some great work by the South Shore Neighbourhood team located Mr Crae and arrested him on August 19."

Upon being interviewed by officer, Crae admitted the offences and he was remanded into custody. He has now been sentenced at court to 20 months imprisonment.

According to Blackpool Police, while in prison further offences have been identified via forensics linking Crae and Blackpool South Neighbourhood team are 'progressing' these crimes.



