A 17 year old who hid "a large quantity" of class A drugs in his underwear has been arrested in Park Road

The 17 year old who stashed the drugs in his underwear has been taken into custody by Blackpool police.

Lancashire Road Police announced in a tweet that officers pulled over two people in a van on Park Road this afternoon, after the driver tried to made off from them.

The driver of the white Peugeot van was not insured, and when officers performed a check the 17 year old passenger, they found that he was wanted by police in Scotland in connection with two separate offences.

The tweet says that the youth was then "arrested and taken to custody where a large quantity of drugs were found concealed in his underwear."

While the drugs are still subject to testing to confirm the exact substance, police said the 17 year old had been arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs "in addition to the offences he is wanted for by Police Scotland."

The police did not give details of the offences the youth is wanted in connection with in Scotland.