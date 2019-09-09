82 year old Preston woman 'dragged to the floor' and mugged by man who took her bank cards

An 82 year old woman from Preston was "dragged to the floor" while being mugged by a man on a bike, police said.

The elderly victim was walking to her car on Sulby Drive in Preston at 11am on Thursday, August 29, after a visit to the dentist when the attack happened.

Police have now released CCTV of a male on a push bike they want to speak to.

Police said a man on a bike approached her as she walked, and grabbed her handbag - "dragging her to the floor in the process".

The man fled on the bike towards the junction of Longridge Road and Sulby Drive, having taken the handbag.

The 82 year old was left shaken by the mugging, but physically unhurt.

Her cash and bank cards were inside a dark maroon purse that she kept in the black leather handbag he took.

Police have released CCTV of a man on a bike that they want to talk to in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Rachel Scott, of Preston CID, said: “This was a shocking robbery of an elderly lady who was fortunate not to be hurt.

"This incident has had a serious impact on her independence and she is now scared to leave her own house.

“I would appeal for anyone who recognises this male in the CCTV or anyone with information to come forward.

"If this is you in the picture then I would ask that you contact police so we can arrange to speak to you.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 401 of August 29, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.