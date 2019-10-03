81-year-old pensioner needed surgery after attack by cowardly purse snatcher in broad daylight

An 81-year-old woman has undergone surgery after suffering a nasty cut at the hands of a purse snatcher.



The elderly pensioner was knocked to the floor as she was robbed in broad daylight in Accrington on Sunday, September 8.

An 81-year-old woman was left needing surgery after being robbed of her handbag in broad daylight in Argyle Street, Accrington on September 8

She had been walking home from the local shops when she was confronted by a woman who lunged for her handbag.

The pensioner put up a brave struggle as the thief tried to snatch the bag from around her arm.

The thief continued to grab at the bag, knocking the 81-year-old down to the ground before escaping with it.

The bag-snatcher then ran off along Argyle Street.

The elderly pensioner suffered a deep cut to her arm, as well as a shoulder and head injury. She later had to undergo surgery

The victim suffered a deep cut to her arm which has required surgery. She has also suffered a shoulder and head injury and has been left extremely shaken.

Police said the stolen handbag was found a short time later, but the pensioner's purse containing around £15 was missing.

Police are appealing for any information that can help catch the robber.

The pensioner was knocked to the floor as the robber snatched her handbag which contained around 15.00 in change

Det Con Alex Biggs, of Hyndburn Police, said: "The victim had to undergo surgery following the attack. Thankfully she is recovering, but she has been left extremely shaken.

"Given that the incident happened in broad daylight in a fairly busy area of town we are now appealing for anybody with information about it to get in touch.

"Perhaps you saw somebody acting suspiciously in the same area, or perhaps you have heard someone talking about it since.

"Whatever information you have we would urge you to contact us as soon as possible."

Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log number 920 of September 8.