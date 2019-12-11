70-year-old man fighting for his life after being struck by a van in Southport

Have your say

A 70-year-old mad is in a critical condition after he was struck by a van in Southport this morning (Wednesday, December 11).

Emergency services were called at around 8.30am to a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Lord Street in Southport.

The pedestrian received a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the van stopped to assist with enquiries.

Eight police vehicles and air ambulance attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at around 8.38am to a road traffic collision on Lord Street in Southport.

A 70-year-old man received a serious head injury and remains in a critical condition. (Credit: JPress)

"We attended with an air ambulance and rapid response ambulance.

"A man in his early 70s has been taken to hospital in a critical condition."

In a statement about the incident, Merseyside Police said: "We are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Southport this morning.

"At 8.45am, a call was received of a collision on Lord Street, between a van and an elderly male pedestrian.

"Anyone who saw the incident or has any information is being asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 7773372 or 101 with reference 0172 of 11/12/19."