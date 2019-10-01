66-year-old man arrested in connection with Lancashire rape investigation

Have your say

A man wanted by police has been arrested in connection with a rape investigation in Lancashire.

Francis Doherty, 66, was arrested yesterday (September 30) in the Greater Manchester area.

His arrest follows earlier appeals from Lancashire Police, who had been searching for Doherty since last week.

Lancashire Police are conducting a rape investigation after a woman was allegedly attacked in Accrington on Thursday, September 24.

A police spokesman said: "Further to our earlier appeals, Francis Doherty, 66, wanted in connection with a rape investigation in Accrington, has been arrested.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals for information."