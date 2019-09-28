66-year-old Lancashire man on the run after woman is raped

Police in Lancashire are hunting this man in connection with the rape of a woman.

They want to speak to Francis Doherty following the sex attack on Thursday evening.

Doherty, 66, also known as Frank, is 5'' 8' tall, medium build.

He has a scar on his left wrist and one on his right hand, blue eyes, crooked teeth and greying hair.

His last known address was Barlow Street in Accrington but he also has links to Rossendale and the Rochdale and Oldham areas of Greater Manchester and police believe he could have travelled there.

Doherty was last seen wearing black trousers, black Nike trainers with a white tick and a green khaki jacket.

Anyone who sees Doherty or knows where he may be should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1377 of Sept 26th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. For immediate sightings dial 999.

Alternatively you can email Mosovoeast@lancashire.pnn.police.uk