37-year-old man charged after farmer is shot twice in armed raid on Lancashire farmhouse

Detectives have charged a man after an armed robbery at a farm in Lancashire where a 65-year-old man was shot twice in the leg.



Police charged the man following the shooting at a farm in Back Lane, Aughton, near Ormskirk on July 28.

Police were called to a farm in Back Lane, Aughton, near Ormskirk on July 28 after a 65-year-old man was shot during a robbery

A 65-year-old farmer was shot twice in his ankle and knee and his 63-year-old wife threatened with being killed after a masked gang invaded their home.

Armed police swooped on the farm after receiving a 999 call at around 9.40pm. But the armed gang managed to escape before officers arrived.

The 65-year-old farmer was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said he has suffered life-changing injuries and is still undergoing extensive medical treatment.

Four shotguns, ammunition, jewellery, watches and cash were stolen from inside the farmhouse.

Following the raid, police searched a number of homes in Lancashire and Merseyside.

Five people have been arrested, with one man now charged.

Alan Daniels, 37, of Oaklee Grove, Liverpool, was charged with wounding, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm when prohibited for life, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday (October 5).

Four others arrested

A 30-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 37-year-old woman from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of firearms offences and fraud. She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 38-year-old man from Kirkby has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a firearm whilst committing an offence and fraud by false representation. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 56-year-old man from Ormskirk has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Det Insp Jason Richardson of Lancashire Police, said: "Although one individual has now been charged with this offence, this remains a very active investigation.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working on the enquiry and are absolutely committed to bringing all of those responsible for these offences to justice.

"This was an extremely serious and particularly violent incident involving the threat and use of firearms against a 65-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman.

"Sadly, the man suffered two gunshot wounds during the incident causing him significant and life-changing injuries for which he is still undergoing extensive medical treatment.

"Understandably, both occupiers have been left traumatised by their ordeal and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"I would wish to renew our appeal for anybody who feels they may have any information whatsoever about these offences to come forward.

"Your information could be vital in assisting us to bring the remaining individuals responsible for this offence to justice."

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of the people involved is asked to call Lancashire Police immediately on 101 quoting incident reference 1553 of July 28.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org