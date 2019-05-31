3 men jailed for 36 years after targeting a house that had sleeping children inside with a shotgun

3 men who used a shotgun to target a house with sleeping children inside have been sentenced to 36 years in jail.

Kassam Nadeem and Louis Ojapah were sentenced yesterday after a six week trial in April.

Hasriat Omar Khan was sentenced in his absence and remains wanted by police.

Detectives first launched an investigation in 2017 after two firearms incidents in Lancashire, one month apart.

The first report came on Sunday, May 7, 2017, when a man returned home at around 1:20am to find damage to his front door and the windows of his house on Beaconsfield Street, Haslingden.

Kassam Nadeem

Officers attended and found damage believed to be caused by the discharge of a shot gun.

Despite there being children asleep in the address, nobody was injured.

The following month, on Monday June 5, police received a new report that two shots had been fired at the door of an address on Richmond Road, Accrington at around 9:50pm.

A woman in her sixties suffered injuries to her leg and arm after being shot, but luckily they were not serious.

Louis Ojapah

Detectives established that the two shootings were part of an ongoing dispute between a group of men who were known to each other.

Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo of Lancashire Police, said: “These were shocking, premeditated attacks which understandably caused fear and alarm in the local communities.

“This has been a lengthy and complex investigation which has resulted in some significant sentences. I hope this sends a clear message that gun crime will not be tolerated in Lancashire and that we will do everything in our powers to put a stop to it and bring those involved in it to justice."

Kassam Nadeem, 27, formerly of Maple Avenue, Bradford, was jailed for a total of 21 years.

He was given 8 years with a one year extended licence for one count of conspiracy to possess of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to the Accrington incident, and 8 years with a one year extended licence for one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to the Haslingden incident.

He was jailed for a further five years for possession of a firearm. His sentences will run consecutively.

Louis Ojapah, 27, of Peel Street, Liverpool, was handed a 7 year prison term for conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to the Haslingden incident.

Hasriat Omar Khan, 32, formerly of Moorlands View, Ramsbottom, was sentenced in his absence to 8 years in custody for one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in relation to the Haslingden incident.

He was also given an extended licence of a year. He failed to attend the end of the trial and his sentencing. A warrant is out for his arrest and anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

Det Ch Insp Russo said: “Hasriat Omar Khan remains outstanding and we are making a number of enquiries to locate him. If you have any information please contact us straight away.”