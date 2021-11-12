26 'crazy' motorists caught performing U-turns and driving against flow of traffic after M65 crashes

Queues of traffic were building on the M65 westbound following crashes on Sunday (November 7) and Monday (November 8).

As delays grew in the area, police described "unbelievable" scenes in which impatient drivers decided to perform U-turns on the carriageway.

The "crazy" motorists then drove the wrong way on the entry slip road at junction 6 (Whitebirk Interchange) and into the path of oncoming traffic.

A total of 26 drivers were caught by police and will receive fixed penalties in due course.

PC Paul Travis, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said: "Not only have these individuals put themselves at risk, but other drivers have been left in danger by their reckless and irresponsible actions.

"I cannot fathom why people would do such a thing and it shows a total and blatant disregard for the safety of other road users and the motorway regulations.

26 drivers were caught driving against the flow of traffic after two separate crashes on the M65 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"All those people caught committing this offence were reported and will receive fixed penalties in due course, as well as being given strong words of advice."

He added: "Remember - unless directed to do so by a police or traffic officer, you MUST NOT reverse, do a U-turn or drive the wrong way on the main carriageway, slip road or the hard shoulder of any motorway.

"If you are held in traffic on the motorway please remain in your vehicle and keep the hard shoulder clear.

"If you have missed your exit, or have taken the wrong route, carry on to the next exit."

