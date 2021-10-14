2,500 cannabis plants with street value of '£2m' seized in Lancashire as 25 people arrested

Operation Rockwell was launched by police earlier this year following community concerns about drug supply and cannabis cultivation in the Nelson area.

More than 50 cannabis farms have been located and dismantled so far, with 2,500 plants and 100 kilos seized with an estimated street value of almost £2m.

25 people have been charged, including four people who were arrested on (October 13) following a series of dawn raids.

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "This type of activity is exactly what is needed to disrupt organised crime gangs and to tackle the problems they cause here in Lancashire.

"Not only are these set-ups extremely dangerous and pose serious fire hazards for surrounding homes and residents, but these gangs also exploit vulnerable people and children to farm and distribute drugs for their own gain.

"It's fantastic to see these drugs taken off our streets and I will continue to work with the Constabulary to take the fight to criminals and to make our neighbourhoods safer."

Det Insp Martin Melvin, from the East Exploitation Team, said police were committed to tackling and disrupting drug-dealing activity and protecting vulnerable members of society.

50 cannabis farms were raided in Lancashire following a major police operation (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"I am pleased we have managed to secure further charges as part of this extensive and complex investigation," he added.

"This operation was launched directly on the back of concerns raised by members of the public and I would encourage anyone concerned about criminal activity in their area to contact the police, knowing that we will act on that information and take the appropriate action."

Those charged included:

- Atif Mushtaq, 33, Regent Street, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

25 people were charged, including four people who were arrested on (October 13) following a series of dawn raids (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- Abdul Wahid, 42, Charles Street, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Rokas Rudokas, 35, Walton Lane. Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis, possession of CS gas, money laundering

- Andrius Zukaitis, 30, Walter Street, Brierfield. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Daugardas Buta, 24, Scotland Road, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

2,500 cannabis plants and 100 kilos with an estimated street value of almost £2m were seized (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- Justinas Zile, 21, Athol North Street, Burnley. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Tadas Zdanavicius, 30, Eagle Street, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Tomas Ramanauskas, 20, Belfield Road, Accrington. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Lailolas Mulikas, N/A of Albion Street, Brierfield. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Ernestas Dapkus, 31, Scotland Road, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Aidas Radzys, 41, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis, possession of CS gas, possession of taser

Det Insp Martin Melvin, from the East Exploitation Team, said police were committed to tackling and disrupting drug-dealing activity (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- Rimantas Stundze, 43, Rhoda Street, Nelson. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis.

- Deividas Vaitkus, 24, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis, possession of CS gas

- Simonas Repecka, 22, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Aleandro Korbi, 19, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Modestas Laurikenas, 20, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Thomas Borodkinas,19, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Giedrius Snederis, 39, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Aleksandras Gedvila, 32, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Rastauskas Paulis, 22, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Remigijus Dovidaisis, 41, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Robertas Burdis N/A, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Klaidus Zakarauskas, 39, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Egle Zilinskiene, 44, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

- Kastytis Zamauskas, 32, No fixed abode. Conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis

Anyone with concerns about drug-dealing or any other criminal activity in their area can call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers.org.

