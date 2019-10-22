20-year-old charged with sexual assault after woman is attacked on her way home from night out

Have your say

A man has been charged with sexual assault after a woman was attacked on her way home from a night out.



Police charged the man after reports of a sexual touching offence in the village of Stackheads on Saturday (October 19).

At around 12.15am, a woman in her 30s was assaulted in Newchurch Road as she was walking home from a night out with friends.

On Sunday afternoon - following a public appeal for information - Lancashire Police said it had arrested a 20-year-old man from Burnley on suspicion of sexual assault.

READ MORE: Man arrested after woman is touched sexually and pushed to the floor

Brooklyn Cross, 20, of Bank Parade in Burnley, has been charged with sexual assault and is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court this morning (Tuesday, October 22).