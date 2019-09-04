17 year old from Preston charged after a series of burglaries in Longton and Walmer Bridge

Have your say

A 17 year old boy has been charged following an increasing number of burglaries in Longton and Walmer Bridge, police said.

After chasing the teenager down yesterday afternoon, officers arrested him and he was interviewed by detectives.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded to appear at court.

Police have stepped up patrols in the Longton and Walmer Bridge area.

They asked residents to make sure their doors, windows, and cars are locked.