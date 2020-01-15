14-year-old Skelmersdale boy found 'safe and well' after going missing for seven days

Have your say

Police were concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old who went missing on January 8 but have confirmed he was found "safe and well".



Brandon Fisher went missing from the Skelmersdale area on January 8.

Police issued an appeal to find Brandon and said they were growing 'increasingly concerned' for the 14-year-old's welfare.

But Skelmersdale Police confirmed today (January 16) that Brandon has been found.

A spokesman for Skelmersdale Police said: "Good News! Following our appeal yesterday for a missing 14 year old boy from the Skelmersdale area, he has now been found safe and well.

Brandon Fisher is described as a white male, 5ft 9in in height, slim build with dark brown hair.(Credit: Skelmersdale Police)

"Thank you for you help!"